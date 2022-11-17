The Young Witness

Tracie Wells and Zara Hewson place in Fashions in the Field at the NSW/ACT Thoroughbred Spring Fair

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 18 2022 - 11:03am, first published 8:06am
Tracie Wells, Tahlia Wells and Zara Hewson at the NSW/ACT Thoroughbred Spring Fair. Photo Rebecca Hewson.

A small group of women from Young made the trip to the Hawkesbury Showground at Clarendon over the weekend to take part in the NSW/ACT Thoroughbred Spring Fair.

