A small group of women from Young made the trip to the Hawkesbury Showground at Clarendon over the weekend to take part in the NSW/ACT Thoroughbred Spring Fair.
The event which is held in conjunction with Off the Track NSW and Racing NSW holds a Fashions in the Field event which sees entries from across the state and ACT taking part.
The classes were very competitive with Tracie Wells taking out the top prize in the Male/Female Over 50 class, while Zara Hewson came second in the Under 21 class.
To compete the ladies were required to present leading their thoroughbreds, Tracie leading Asman, while Zara presented with newcomer to the showing scene Noble Duke.
The criteria for the event was that their clothing showed individual flair 'daytime race wear' and complement the horse, shoes must be closed toe and suitable for running a horse out and the horse was to be judged on its conditioning and presentation.
Tracie and Tahlia competed in the same class last year and from the moment she left the ring Tracie was already thinking about this year's outfit.
"It takes a lot of planning, thought and knowing what to look for," Tracie said.
Tracie went on to compete in the best dressed, just missing out on the top prize.
It was Zara's first year competing in the event with her outfit only selected around two months ago.
"Tracie had given me this dress and as soon as we got Duke and decided we were coming Tracie, Tahlia and I got together to work out our outfits," Zara said.
"It was a lot of fun getting dressed up and taking part."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
