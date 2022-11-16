Congratulations to Jonathon Watson, Damien Miller and David Quigley on their performance at the National BPL Cup Finals at Pine Rivers last week.
They finished second in their section which places them in the top eight teams in the country.
In both of their first two sectional games they won a set and lost a set and lost in the one-end tie-breaker. They won their other two games by winning both sets.
At the weekend the club hosted the finals of the Zone 8 Pairs Championships.
In the Men's State Pairs there was one game on Saturday morning with North Albury's Daniel Markham and Stephen Broad defeating Chris Cassidy and Wayne Foote from Temora 23-16.
The afternoon games saw Damien Miller and David Quigley defeat Christian Morgan and Matt Thornton from Narrandera 18-16.
The final on Sunday morning saw Damien and David leading 16-9 after 13 ends and they went on to win 25-16.
The Reserve division also started on Saturday morning with the Cootamundra Ex-Services team of Terry McDonald and John Goggin proving too strong for Steven Houting Snr and Brock Shore from Tumbarumba 32-9.
On Sunday morning the final saw the scores close throughout with the result in doubt until the final end with Terry and John winning 20-18.
The final was disrupted after 5 ends by the storm that saw all three greens under water in just a few minutes. A decision on when and where this game will be completed is being decided by the Zone 8 Match Committee.
Thanks to Geoff Holt, Russell Boyd and Peter Watts who were the umpires for this event.
Play continued in the Guy Pickering Charity Challenge during the week with DOB the winners on Wednesday with their game score being 16 shots to 5.
Thursday night's winners were FATBBOTS with a score of 16 points.
Sixteen men bowlers played on Thursday afternoon in pleasant conditions.
There were some big margins with Andrew Hutchison and Cliff Traynor winning their game by 19 shots. Two teams - Barry Watson and George Somerville and Milan Brankovic and Col Chapman won their games by 16 shots and George O'Neil and Joe Bargwanna won by 6 shots.
There were also 16 players on Saturday afternoon in warm and fine conditions.
The highest margin for the afternoon was 22 shots for Max Penfold and Greg Woods.
Glen Benson and Denis Rosen won their game by 9 shots, Colin Chapman and Cliff Traynor had a 6 shot margin and Brian March and Scott Douglas won their game by 1 shot.
The jackpot of $272 was won - the first time the jackpot has been won for several months.
