Ryan Porter has had a fantastic weekend in Albury taking out the big award at a bodybuilding competition.
On Saturday November 5 Ryan took out the gold medal in the Classical Bodybuilding, gold in Athletic Bodysculpting and then went on to take out the Overall Champion Award twice in Albury.
Classic bodybuilding is a version of the sport based on the classic physique concept, judged on symmetry, shape, presentation, muscularity and condition.
Judges look for a lean, fit, muscular physique that is balanced and aesthetically pleasing.
In the Champion win Ryan was competing against the finalists from the Junior, Open and Masters categories with the local beating out them all for the big award.
Ryan's very proud step-dad Brendon and mother Barb Scifleet said it was an amazing result for Ryan.
"It's an incredible outcome," Barb said. "Especially considering this was Ryan's first ever competition."
According to the bodybuilding website www.spotmebro.com the purpose of bodybuilding is to craft a physique that shows muscle, shape, symmetry and balance.
The website states there are two main categories in men's bodybuilding, the one that Ryan takes part in is natural (known as 'natty' which means it's drug free).
In each type there are various divisions and sub-categories of competition, each with their own rules and regulations.
On top of his massive wins in the competition Ryan was also awarded a new status while at the event.
"Ryan was subsequently awarded two PROCARDS by the Judges, acknowledging Ryan's high standard of fitness and ability in the competitive arena, which qualifies him as a professional competitor for the future," Barb said.
Ryan was definitely not on the border by himself either with his friends and family all making the trip to cheer him on from the stands.
"We wish to acknowledge the effort made by Ryan's friends and family to support him on the day, travelling from Griffith, Canberra, Wagga, Wollongong, Cowra and Young to acknowledge all his hard work," Barb said.
"It was wonderful to be part of the largest and loudest group of supporters at the event."
His proud family, Mum and Step-dad Brendon have been with the local every step of the way in the competition with his sister even getting in on the action.
"We also wish to thank Ryan's sister Danielle, who captured the events of the day perfectly on video," Barb said.
"We are so proud of the hard work, self-discipline and dedication Ryan put into this Event, what an amazing day - Well done mate! Let's see what the future brings!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.