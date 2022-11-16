The Young Witness

Tahlia Wells and her horse Asman win Supreme Champion Ridden Thoroughbred at the NSW/ACT Thoroughbred Spring Fair

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 17 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 8:17am
Tahlia Wells and Asman took out the 2022 Vaniloquio Trophy. Photo supplied.

Local equestrian Tahlia Wells had a massive weekend at the Hawkesbury Showground competing in the NSW/ACT Thoroughbred Spring Fair.

