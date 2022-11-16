Local equestrian Tahlia Wells had a massive weekend at the Hawkesbury Showground competing in the NSW/ACT Thoroughbred Spring Fair.
Tahlia and her horse Asman, affectionately known as Big, made the trip to Clarendon to compete in two huge days against some of the top Thoroughbreds in the state.
On the first day of competition the pair took out the coveted Vaniloquio Trophy with an amazing workout before turning around on the Sunday and winning Champion in a number of sections and finishing off the day taking out Supreme Ridden Thoroughbred on Sunday afternoon.
On top of competing in the show ring Tahlia also took to the dressage arena where she and Asman competed in the Novice 2A.
The horse and rider duo have been competing together for a number of years with Big having a bit of a cult following among the showing and pony club communities.
Standing at 17.1hh the 14 year old thoroughbred certainly lives up to his name, however, the gentle giant will do anything for scratches and licorice.
Consistently placing in the top ten and taking out a number of Supreme wins at local shows it was fantastic to see all of Tahlia and Big's hard work be recognised at the event.
On Sunday Tahlia and Asman won:
Tahlia has thanked the sponsors and organisers of the show for highlighting the thoroughbred and showcasing their life after racing.
"I want to express my sincere gratitude to the event's sponsors, without whom it would not be as beautiful as it is," Tahlia said.
"I also want to acknowledge Rebecca Brown for her outstanding management of this show, which serves to highlight the Thoroughbreds."
Tahlia also thanked a few special locals who have helped her and been with her throughout her riding journey.
"A sincere thank you to Sue Walker, who has had a significant influence on me and the partnership with Asman," she said.
"I want to thank my mother, who has been and always will be my biggest supporter, for having faith in both Mr. Big and myself.
"Without your help, I would not be where I am today."
Asman prior to the Hawkesbury event competed at the Show Horse Council Horse of the Year held at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre where he placed in the top five of his Open class and looking forward he will not be slowing down with the Show Horse Council Country Championships in Dubbo being held in the first week of December and Canberra Royal at the start of next year.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.