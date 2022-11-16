The Garden Clubs of Australia Incorporated National Convention was held in Townsville October this year.
Several National Annual Awards were conferred on members who were nominated by their affiliated clubs.
Young Garden Club member Helenie Carmody and Zone Coordinator was nominated and awarded one of these categories.
Namely the Margaret Davis Award, which is for an "Outstanding Service by an Individual to the Garden Clubs of Australia".
Margaret Davis was the inaugural president of the GCA seventy two years ago, which she and a few other passionate gardeners formed as the NSW Garden Club and it grew to be the National Garden Clubs, which now has over 773 affiliated clubs and 58 zones.
The Young Garden Club which was formed 43 years ago is in the SW NSW Zone with 10 other clubs.
At the Convention a panel of judges decided who the winners are. In Helenie's absence the trophy was given to Sue Mowle who lives in Goulburn and is on a the Board of Directors of the GCA. Sue is also the President of the Goulburn Garden Club and a Zone Coordinator.
Sue was requested to present it to Helenie in Young. This took place on Saturday the 29th of October in the Carmody's garden.
Members of the Young Garden Club and others were present as the garden was open to the public.
Sue gave a short speech saying among other things, that the award was in honour of Margaret Davis and that it is a very prestigious award.
Sue then congratulated Helenie and presented her with the trophy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.