A replica Brock 05 car will be one of the main attractions at a car show in Young this Saturday.
Gates will open at 11am for the event at the Brocky Pit Stop Memorabilia Museum at 59 Thompsons Road.
Museum owner, Mark Briggs, said he is expecting members of the HSV and Torana Clubs from Canberra to attend along with members of the Boorowa Car Club and others from across the region.
Mr Briggs was a recent guest speaker at the Boorowa Car Club presentation night.
"We hope to have 80-100 cars on display and admission will be by a gold coin donation which will go back into developing the museum.
A barbeque will also be provided.
Mr Briggs said he hopes to conduct similar events at least twice a year to boost tourism to the region.
In preparation Mr Briggs has had new driveways installed and he is hopeful the weather will hold for a successful event.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
