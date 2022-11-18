Man charged after alleged early morning break and enter

Police have charged a 26-year-old man from following following an alleged break-in in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police have been told an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), as well as tools, were stolen from a property on Milvale Road, Young, about 2.20am Thursday, 17 November, 2022.
"The ATV was located in nearby scrubland about 9am, however, several items from the vehicle were missing," Police said.
"Following further inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home on Belmore Road, Young, about 2.20pm Thursday."
According to police during the search, they located and seized number plates and warning lights belonging to the ATV, fuel cards, an esky and tools - all alleged to have been stolen - as well as a quantity of cannabis.
"A 26-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Young Police Station where he was charged," police said.
The man was charged with destroy or damage property, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, larceny and possess prohibited drug.
"He was granted conditional bail to appear in Young Local Court on Wednesday 14 December 2022," police said.
Inquiries into the incident are set to continue according to police.
Anyone who may have any information in relation to the matter is urged to contact Young Police Station.
