With only a week until the 2022 Cherry Festival gets underway organisers have announced the program is available online.
The annual event is once again jammed packed with plenty of events, fun and entertainment to celebrate the start of the cherry season in Young.
"The program for the 2022 Woolworths National Cherry Festival is now available online as the countdown for the popular Young event gets underway," the committee said.
"The Festival will be presented from Friday 2 December through to Sunday 4 December and there are both time honoured traditional elements mixed with some fun new activities and attractions."
On top of being able to view the program online locals and visitors alike will be able to download a copy directly onto their devices.
"The online version of the program can be downloaded and is available on both Hilltops Region and National Cherry Festival's Facebook Pages and can also be found at nationalcherryfestival.com.au. https://nationalcherryfestival.com.au/online-program/," the committee said.
"The hard copy edition is a convenient pocket size and offers clear timelines with a map and colourful images.
"It will be available soon at the Hilltops Visitor Centres and Council offices."
Day one of the Festival is always popular with locals coming together at Anderson Park for plenty of fun with music, entertainment as well as the announcement of the Cherry Queen and Charity Queen.
"The Festival starts on Friday 2 December with fireworks, whip-cracking, and live music and then continues throughout the weekend," the committee said.
"While this year sees the return of the quirky elements of the festival, including the Wilders Bakery cherry pie eating championships and the Valley Fresh pip spit, the committee this year is also bringing some new attractions to please the crowds.
"This includes world record-holding whip cracker, Nathan Griggs who performs on Friday night and Saturday, and Sunday's wood chopping championships."
There will be lots to see and do for all ages throughout the weekend.
"Also scheduled this year are live music, amusement rides, art, photography, a car show, cherry displays, big breakfast, wood chopping, busking, bush poets, working kelpies and the Cherry Queen Coronation," the committee said.
"Apart from the Festival, interest in pick-your-own cherry experiences and the region's wineries are also drawing enquiries from visitors planning to attend this exciting event."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
