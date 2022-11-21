The Young Witness

The 2022 National Cherry Festival starts next week with plenty to see and do

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
November 22 2022 - 6:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With only a week until the 2022 Cherry Festival gets underway organisers have announced the program is available online.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.