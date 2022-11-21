The Young Witness

Young boy bitten by brown snake prompts warning for Riverina parents

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 22 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young's four-year-old Myles Sullivan was riding his bike when a brown snake which had been hiding in long grass struck him. Picture by Sarah Sullivan

A Young dad is warning other parents to be aware and prepared after his four-year-old son was bitten by a brown snake while riding his bike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.