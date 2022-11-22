The young person's guide to surviving a recession

This is branded content.

Whether you are looking at the paper, the television or scrolling on your phone - the recession is all we are hearing about.



This news can mean different things to different people, but for a young person starting out their career - a recession might be more complex. Today we are going to look at a young person's guide to surviving a recession.

Seek financial advice

One of the best investments you can spend is to see a financial planner in Sydney or the city in which you reside. You might think that this is a premature measure but think of it as setting you on the right course early on so that you can continue down a successful route.



The last thing you want to be doing is to start a financial habit that doesn't serve your future, only to find out when it's too late. Do your due diligence in finding a reputable financial planner, rather than just choosing the first person you see.

Implement a spending plan

A spending plan is absolutely non-negotiable for a young professional. This is going to bring some order to how much you spend and where you spend it, and it makes it so much easier to spot what kind of spending is not on the plan.



If you have resisted a spending plan because you think it will be too restrictive on your young life, think of it as a strategy that will allow you to buy more of the things you value with less guilt. There are countless spending plans out there, so choose one from a reputable provider that aligns with your lifestyle.

Gauging the property market

Australians love to buy property, so it's natural that property ownership would be something you have thought about at some stage. Given the current social climate, property-owning may not be on your plan for the next few years, unless you have a substantial deposit that will be able to safeguard you against wild interest rates and other unpredictability.

If you are renting during a recession, then you are in a complicated position as rental prices have been very unpredictable in recent years. There may be value in looking at a greater number of rentals than you normally do, and exploring suburb pockets that are still within your desired radius but off the beaten track slightly.



You may also want to explore housemates and other property-sharing options to save some money but still end up in the property and location you want to be in.

Financial literacy

Do not let your age be the reason you do not understand the financial climate, and make a commitment to improving your financial literacy. You do not have to start reading dry financial papers in place of your other hobbies, but there are plenty of money podcasts out there to dip your toe into and get a sense of what is happening.



This is going to set you up for success with your financial planning appointment, and it will allow you to be more agile in your thought process when you hear financial news.

Stay aware of your entitlements

If you are a young person who is studying, then you are entitled to certain financial benefits through Services Australia (Centrelink). You may also be entitled to other financial supports that relate to your renting situation.



There are also government subsidies that have been available in recent years following the pandemic, with many states looking to get individuals back on their feet and in the best position possible. Your state website and the Australian government websites will contain information about these participating entitlements.

Keep in touch with your retirement plan

Retirement is probably the furthest thing from your mind as a young person, but this is something you need to think about frequently so you can set yourself up for a comfortable future.



Retirement planning starts with superannuation, but there are also long-term investing strategies that have been instrumental in creating secure retirements for individuals.

Young people will often look at their parents and see how they have prepared themselves for retirement, with so many money habits being inherited from family. Feel empowered to explore diverse retirement options so you can circle in on an option that is best aligned with your needs.

The best thing you can do is to stay informed and keep your spending under control so that you do not end up spending more than you have coming in.

