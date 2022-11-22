Local photgrapher Chontelle Perrin is a name many would recognise.
Not only is she bubbly and fun, she also knows how to wield a camera and take some absolutely breathtaking shots. Now the Young resident can also add another accolade to her name with her photography studio picking up the 2022 Business of the Year at the Find A Photographer Australia Photography Business Awards.
Chontelle Perrin Photography won State Photography Business of the Year and came 8th overall across the country.
"What makes these awards unique is that votes are calculated according to a number of factors - most importantly, client reviews," Find A Photographer director Kate Higgins said.
Chontelle has been blown away by the win and to have come 8th in the entire country as well shows just how happy her clients are with the work she produces.
"It's a bit mind blowing actually," she said.
Chontelle has said that not much will change with her business after he win, however she is hoping that she will be able to take other potential photographers under her wing and help them in their journey.
"I'm hoping to use it as a bit of a platform to do some mentoring," Chontelle said.
"So other photographers wanting to start out or just with other small businesses in rural areas."
The win has been made extra special for Chontelle when she considers not only the large number of other talented local photographers in the area but that she beat out metropolitan photography companies that have large client lists and are able to pick up a larger number of clients.
"There are a large number of photographers in the area and I think the biggest thing for me was that more often than not these sort of awards go to a photographer within the cities with massive clientele and can reach a huge population," Chontelle said.
Picking up a camera at a young age Chontelle's love for her work shines through in each and every image that she captures.
"I think it all started probably from my Mum," she said. "She used to take family photos all the time."
Chontelle said that after her Dad went to America and brought back a manual SLR her passion was ignited.
"I was just obsessed with it, I couldn't stop playing with it."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
