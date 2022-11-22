The Young Witness

The Old Brick Pub to host open garden and market day fundraiser during the Cherry Festival

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
The Old Brick Pub on Whiteman Avenue will be hosting a fundraising Open Garden and Market Day during the Cherry Festival.

The Old Brick Pub on Whiteman Avenue will be hosting an Open Garden and Market day on Sunday December 5 with money raised going to Young Crisis Accommodation Centre.

