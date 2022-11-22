The Old Brick Pub on Whiteman Avenue will be hosting an Open Garden and Market day on Sunday December 5 with money raised going to Young Crisis Accommodation Centre.
With over 30 market stalls already locked in selling artisanal and hand crafted goods the gardens surrounding the historic landmark will be a hive of activity.
"We are proudly supporting the Young Crisis Accommodation Centre," owner Sue Hardy said.
On top of the markets Boys to the Bush will also be holding a barbecue and the CWA will be providing plenty of cakes and slices.
There will also be entertainment by performer Jacob Maloney.
The Open Gardens and Market Day will start at 10.30am and run until 3pm at 49 Whiteman Avenue, Young.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
