The 2022 National Cherry Festival is set to get underway this week with a huge weekend jammed packed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Organisers for the annual event have been working overtime to ensure that this year's event is even bigger and better than ever before with even more on offer for locals and visitors alike.
"This year we offer another packed program of cherry inspired events, including fireworks, a grand parade, live music, amusement rides, markets, photographic and art exhibitions," the committee said.
"Get involved, roll up for the cherry pie and pip spit competition. Enjoy a range of activities over the weekend."
All of the usual amusements and entertainment will be back with the added bonus of a second stage set up as well as lots of new performances.
"Visit orchards, wineries, art galleries, clubs, pubs and coffee shops," the committee encouraged.
The weekend is the biggest in Young for tourism with thousands of tourists expected to spend time in the region.
"Festival time is also an opportunity to sample our delicious sweet fruit, our cool climate and cherrywines, cherrypies, jams, sauces, chocolates and all things cherry," the committee said.
There are public transport options available for the weekend as well with a shuttle service running from 8.30am to 6pm daily between the showground, the caravan park and the Young Library.
There will also be a shuttle bus running between Young and Boorowa on the Saturday and the Sunday of the Festival, be sure to contact the Young Tourist Information Centre on 6382 1518.
On Wednesday the official opening of the 39th Annual Cherry Festival Art Competition will open from 7pm at Young Town Hall. Entry to the opening is $5 which includes music, refreshments, door prizes and more.
At the same time the 22nd Annual Cherry Festival Photographic Competition and Exhibition will begin at the Young Services Club. Visit Young Camera Club at youngcameraclub.com.au for more information.
From 5pm Friday Anderson Park will be the place to be with entertainment, fireworks, amusements and plenty more for people of all ages.
Entertainers for the evening will include Trudi Summerfield, Young High School, Hennessy Catholic College, Harry Cleverdon, record holder whip crackern Nathan Griggs and the Rotary Club of Young Ham Wheel.
Day two of the Festival will start from 8am on the main stage at Anderson Park with the Young Town Band before Young Public School take to the stage at 9am.
From 9.45am Christine Wishart Dance Studio will perform for the crowds with Luke Jewitt ready to entertain at 10.30am.
There will be another dance performance from students at Leanne Simms Dance Academy from 11.15am with Harry Cleverdon singing up a storm from midday.
Phat Brass will take the stage from 12.45pm warming everyone up for the Official opening of the 2022 National Cherry Festival followed by the crowning of the Cherry and Charity Queens.
The winners of the 2022 Cherry Growers Display Competition will be announced with those attending the Festival able to vote for their pick in the Tourist Information Centre.
The second stage on the corner of Boorowa Street and Lynch Street will have performances by Sing Australia, Hilltops Choir and Young Town Band, Tai Chi demonstration, Young Regional Conservatorium of Music and the Cherry Capital Country Music Association.
From 2pm those interested are able to sign up for the very popular Cherry Pie Eating Championships, however be sure to get in quick as there is a limited number of entries. There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs with the competition kicking off at 2.30pm.
Pie eating competitions aren't your thing? Don't worry from 2.30pm the Massed Pipes and Drum spectacular will be performing on Boorowa Street in the lead up to the Cherry Festival Parade.
Throughout the day visitors are able to attend the Art Competition exhibition, the Car Show, the Photography Competition exhibition, a Lego exhibition and plenty more.
Boorowa Street is the place to be at 4pm with the Cherry Festival Parade. There are prizes up for grabs for floats and so much to see, there may even be a special visit by the man in the red suit from the North Pole.
Following on from the parade Anderson Park will light up the night with The Young Ones and Phat Brass making plenty of music until 7.30pm on the Main Stage. The winners of the parade float competition will be announced at 6pm.
Need a break from the crowds? Why not head out to Grove Estate Wines between 4pm and 9pm. Take in the amazing views and relax to the sounds of the Baker Boys Band. Try some of the local award winning wines, catch your breath and enjoy yourself.
Day three of the Festival will start from 7am with the Donges Supa IGA Big Breakfast until 10am. Cost is $5 with some fantastic and delicious dishes to start the day.
From 8am the Bush Poets and Junior Bush Poets will take to the stage to entertain locals with poems, rhymes, odes, limericks and more.
After breakfast and listening to some entertaining poets, why not browse around the Handmade, Homegrown Produce and Craft Markets at Anderson Park? There will be lots of crafts, delicious preserves, scrumptious honey and plenty more to look at, sample and buy.
Want more shopping and to soak in some beautiful surrounds? Why not head to the Old Brick Pub at 49 Whiteman Avenue, they will be holding an Open Garden and Market Day between 10.30am and 3pm with all funds raised going to Young Crisis Accommodation Centre. There are already over 30 stalls that have been confirmed for the day.
Back at Anderson Park from 10am the Fellowship of Australian Writers Lambing Flat Branch will be announcing the winners of its 2022 National Cherry Festival Writing Competition on the main stage.
Feeling competitive? From 10.30am you can sign up to take part in the Cherry Pip Spit Competition which will start from 11am. There are trophies, prizes and more up for grabs so it is worthwhile having a go.
There will be all day entertainment as well with Hawkesbury Working Kelpies demonstrations, wood chopping championships and Bell's Amusements.
