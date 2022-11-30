The Young Witness

Court describes behaviour as 'very, very poor'

December 1 2022 - 2:51am
A Young man has been convicted and sentenced to a 12 month Community Corrections Order and is required to undertake anger management and domestic violence education after facing domestic violence charges.

