Court describes behaviour as 'very, very poor'

A Young man has been convicted and sentenced to a 12 month Community Corrections Order and is required to undertake anger management and domestic violence education after facing domestic violence charges.
Allan Maxwell Heckenberg, 33, appeared in Young Local Court before Magistrate Jillian Kiely charged with destroy or damage property and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic).
Heckenberg's solicitor, Mr Barron, submitted that his client had moved out of the family home since his arrest and asked if the Magistrate would consider a Community Corrections Order as it had been some time since Heckenberg had "been in trouble".
Magistrate Kiely said although the damage was on the lower end of the threshold, Heckenberg's actions on the night in question were not tolerable.
"The damage itself is not high, but the damage was punching holes in the door while the victim was on the other side trying to hold it shut," Magistrate Kiely said.
"She was fearful that he would come in with her."
According to Magistrate Kiely the victim was trying to walk away from an argument the pair were having and Heckenberg continued to follow resulting in the victim locking herself in a room.
The police submissions to the court went on to say Heckenberg became angry when the victim locked themselves in the room and began punching through the door.
The police facts revealed the victim left the premises and attended Young Police Station where a report was made.
Police attended the residence and arrested Heckenberg.
"Very, very poor behaviour indeed," Magistrate Kiely admonished.
As part of his sentence Heckenberg will be required to attend anger management and domestic violence education programs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.