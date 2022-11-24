The Young Witness

Hilltops Council employees working 12 hour days to keep roads usable.

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 25 2022 - 8:08am, first published 7:54am
Residents have been taking to Facebook to complain about the state of the roads, however, what they are not aware of is the human toll of Council workers who are working 12 hour days to try to fix and maintain water damaged roadways.

