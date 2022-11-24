Residents have been taking to Facebook to complain about the state of the roads, however, what they are not aware of is the human toll of Council workers who are working 12 hour days to try to fix and maintain water damaged roadways.
There are a total of 121 outdoor staff across the entire Hilltops region, 57 who work on the road crews and a total of 632 damaged roads, bridges, pipes, and causeways in the Hilltops since 4 August 2022.
The size of Hilltops Council is 7,139 square kilometers, that area covers towns and villages the likes of Godfreys Creek, Koorawatha and Kikiamah in the north, Jugiong and Bookham in the south, Milvale in the west, Rye Park and Reids Flats in the east and everything in between.
The mammoth size of the task at hand has seen the road and outdoor crews working over time to keep up with repairing the ongoing damage prior to harvest and especially as they push through to get jobs done prior to the National Cherry Festival next week.
"Our dedicated crews work hard to keep our roads open and safe throughout the year - and especially during prolonged wet and severe weather," General Manager Anthony O'Reilly said. "It is a priority for us to keep our roads safe and open to traffic."
The ongoing issue Council are facing is that as soon as they repair or clear one area another weather event is coming through and causing more carnage.
"We have a lot of potholes across the network at the moment but we have also been kept busy clearing roads that have had access completely blocked," Mr O'Reilly said.
As much as the Council management have been copping it online, residents have also been critising road crews as well with the employees working tirelessly just to keep traffic moving.
"We recognise a lot of roads need work in our area and we want to get everywhere to repair them," the open spaces co-ordinator said.
"We currently have to prioritise roads and long grass and this means, unfortunately, some roads have to wait.
"Our crews are working 12-hour days six days a week - weather dependent," he said.
"We live here too, and care just as much as the public."
Council have been dealing with a number of ongoing issues with each weather event.
Information from Council has shown that workers are unable to put signage up about road closures and water over the road with flooding impacting bridges and creeks, especially around Bribbaree, Tubbul, Rye Park and Reid's Flat.
During recent storms, it has been hard to communicate with staff and the community, as phone service is limited or lost, and radio connection is poor in many areas of Hilltops.
"Please know we try our best to communicate with our community and coordinate an active response to residents of Hilltops Council in need," Council have said.
Consistent poor weather conditions have made repairs difficult. The weight of the heavy machinery that is needed to repair roads is so large that often when roads are still wet the machinery's weight can collapse the road further. And of course access to roads is another contributing factor causing issues.
"Council recognise the widespread damage to infrastructure and are prioritising work to coordinate the most efficient way to resolve problems," the civil works coordinator said. "We understand the stress that this puts on the public, but it is also stressful for staff with the number of repairs needed."
Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles has applauded the work the crews have undertaken and continue to work through.
"I am very proud of the way in which Hilltops staff - at all levels - are working tirelessly to support our extensive road network, under very difficult circumstances. My thanks also to all the community for your support and resilience," she said.
Mayor Roles has spoken with her counterparts at the recent Country Mayors meeting with a staggering figure discussed in the cost of road damage across the state.
"The toll on the road network has been enormous. Recently, at the Country Mayors Meeting the estimate was given for a $2.5 billion road damage bill in NSW," Mayor Roles said.
All levels of Council are calling on motorists to drive to the conditions and take care while travelling on local roads.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
