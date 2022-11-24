Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales and Mr Dennis Wilson will be visiting Young, Cootamundra and Temora from Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Her Excellency said: "Dennis and I are looking forward to opening this year's National Cherry Festival in Young and to engaging with local people across Young, Cootamundra and Temora through visits to schools, community groups, and businesses."
In Cootamundra, the Governor and Mr Wilson will meet with staff and students from Cootamundra Public School and tour the Arts Centre to inspect recent upgrades and hear from staff, artists, and volunteers.
In Young, the Governor will officially open and present prizes at the 39th Annual Cherry Festival Competitive Art Exhibition, attend roundtable discussions with the Hilltops Council, meet staff, volunteers, and clients of Young Food Hall, and visit Young High School.
They will also sample local produce and hear about the recent season and impacts of flooding during a visit to Ballinacash Orchard and Cellar Door.
In Temora, the Governor and Mr Wilson will tour the Temora Aviation Museum, hear from students and staff from Temora High School, and visit Platform Y youth space to observe youth programs in action.
They will also meet members of the Temora Shire Council and attend a Civic Reception to engage with local Temora community representatives and groups.
Returning to Young, the Governor, in conjunction with the CWA, will host a Vice-Regal morning tea for Young and Cootamundra SES members.
The visit will conclude with the Governor officially opening the National Cherry Festival and participating in the Cherry Festival Street Parade.
