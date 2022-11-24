The Young Witness

Governor to visit schools and open Cherry Festival

By Newsroom
Updated November 25 2022 - 11:05am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales and Mr Dennis Wilson will be visiting Young, Cootamundra and Temora from Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.