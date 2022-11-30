Locals Kim Evers and Brianna Long are in the running for the 2022 National Cherry Festival Queen and Charity Queen.
With the winners set to be announced on the Main Stage around 1.30pm on Saturday take the time to get to know the two women.
AGE: 40
OCCUPATION: Hospitality worker
CHARITY/AND OR SPORTING BODY OR ORGANISATION: Riding for the Disabled - Young Branch
INTERESTS: I love knitting, cooking and reading at home. However, I also love getting out and about and experiencing live music and travel - I love going to Sydney! I also love animals and that is a part of my reason in choosing to support Riding for the Disabled.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT THE NATIONAL CHERRY FESTIVAL?
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS FOR THE FUTURE?
WHAT DO YOU ENJOY ABOUT LIVING IN THE HILLTOPS REGION?
It's the town where I grew up. I've loved watching the town grow and prosper over the years. It's always felt like home for me. I love supporting the local businesses and seeing familiar faces when walking down the street. I am proud to be raising my two boys here and have loved the schooling experience that they have received.
AGE: 21
OCCUPATION: Allied Health Assistant
CHARITY/AND OR SPORTING BODY OR ORGANISATION: Mercy Care Centre
INTERESTS: I love baking and have recently started a small business selling homemade sugar cookies decorated for all occasions. I played soccer with the Young Lions Club for over six years. I love spending time with family and friends and getting outdoors with my dog Millie. Digging in my garden and I have a weakness for a good show on Netflix.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT THE NATIONAL CHERRY FESTIVAL?
I have always loved watching the parade with family and friends and have participated when I was in school. I'm a big fan of the market stalls and the organised events around the Cherry Festival. I love seeing how the community comes together to support the businesses in town and the fun of having so many visitors come and see what Young can offer.
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS FOR THE FUTURE?
I love the work I do at Mercy Care Centre and the variety of people and work that is involved. I am fortunate to have supportive managers who encourage me to further my training and experiences. My partner and I both grew up in Young and are committed to settling in Young where we are supported by family and friends.
WHAT DO YOU ENJOY ABOUT LIVING IN THE HILLTOPS REGION?
Having been born and raised in Young, I have been able to experience the full range of opportunities available, from the schools, to the sporting facilities, to the wonderful parks and the abundance of cafes and restaurants. I think the people are warm and generous and are always willing to help someone in need. We are very fortunate to have a facility like the Mercy Care Centre provide such a wide variety of nursing and different therapies to the whole region.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.