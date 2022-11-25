Six things to do in December for people who hate Christmas

December can be a tough month for anyone who doesn't enjoy the holiday season, so if you find yourself feeling left out or down during this time of year, it's important to treat yourself with some extra care. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Some people really dislike Christmas, and there are a few reasons why this might be the case. For some, the commercialism of the holiday is a turn-off.



The pressure to buy gifts, decorate homes, and make merry can be overwhelming, especially for those who are struggling financially. Others find the holiday season to be a reminder of loss or loneliness.

The emphasis on family and togetherness can be painful for those who have lost loved ones or who don't have close relationships.



Finally, some people simply don't like all the fuss and bother that comes with Christmas.



The constant music, parties, and social obligations can be exhausting, and many people prefer to spend the holidays in peace and quiet.

So if you find yourself feeling Scrooge-like this holiday season, don't worry - you're not alone. But there are plenty of ways to inject some joy into the holiday season.

Treat Yourself

December can be a tough month for anyone who doesn't enjoy the holiday season. If you find yourself feeling left out or down during this time of year, it's important to treat yourself with some extra care.



One great way to do this is to take advantage of restaurants in Perth that offer special Christmas menus or deals.

This is a great opportunity to indulge in a delicious meal without breaking the bank. Another option is to treat yourself to a new book or movie.



Whether you're looking for something light and fluffy or something a bit more serious, taking the time to enjoy a good story can be a great way to forget about your holiday blues.



Whatever you decide to do, make sure you give yourself permission to enjoy it guilt-free. After all, you deserve it.

Make Your Own Traditions

Christmas is a time for family, friends, and traditions. But if you don't like traditional Christmas activities, that doesn't mean you can't create your own traditions.



Spend December doing things that make you happy, whether that means baking your favourite cookies or taking a long walk in the park.

You can also use this time to start new traditions with your family and friends. If you have children, involve them in the process of creating new traditions. This can be a fun and bonding experience for everyone involved.



And who knows, maybe your new traditions will become just as cherished as the old ones.

Focus on Giving, Not Receiving

One of the best things about Christmas is the opportunity to give back to others. Whether you volunteer at a local shelter or donate to a toy drive, take some time to focus on giving instead of receiving.



Helping others is a great way to forget about your own problems and feel good about yourself.

There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer during the holidays, so find one that suits your interests and get involved.



You can also make a donation to a local charity or drives like the Wishing Tree Appeal. Giving back doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming.

Even doing something as simple as donating canned goods to a Foodbank Australia can make a difference in someone's life.



This holiday season, take the focus off of yourself and put it on others. It'll make the world a little bit brighter.

Enjoy Some Alone Time

If the thought of being around large groups of people during the holiday season makes you anxious, you're not alone. For many introverts, the holidays can be a time of overwhelming social obligations.



But there's no need to force yourself to attend every party and family gathering - instead, take advantage of this quieter time of year to enjoy some well-deserved alone time.

Whether it's curled up with a good book or taking a relaxing bath, taking some time for yourself can be just what you need to get through the holidays stress-free.

Get Active

Exercise is a great way to boost your mood and fight off feelings of depression.



And what better way to work off all those holiday treats than by doing something good for your body? So go for a run, hit the gym, or take a yoga class to help you relax and get into the holiday spirit.

Spend Time With Loved Ones

Whether you're catching up with old friends or spending quality time with your family, surrounding yourself with people who make you happy is a great way to chase away the holiday blues.



Of course, if you're not a fan of Christmas, this can be easier said than done.



If you find yourself dreading the holiday season, try to focus on the positive aspects of spending time with your loved ones.

Even if you don't enjoy all the traditional trappings of Christmas, simply being in the company of those you care about can make a world of difference.



So, if you find yourself feeling Scrooge-like this holiday season, don't worry - you're not alone.

But there are plenty of ways to inject some joy into the holiday season, including: spending time with loved ones, doing something nice for someone else, or simply taking a moment to appreciate the things you have.