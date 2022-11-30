A Quandialla woman who has turned her life around after an addiction has been convicted of nine driving charges in Young Local Court.
Appearing before Magistrate Jillian Kiely, Suzanne Marie Lang represented herself.
According to Magistrate Kiely the 52-year-old had turned away from addiction and had become a positive member of society prior to being caught by police moving a car from the road into the shed of her property.
"I've already read you the riot act," Magistrate Kiely told Lang.
"They know you, they know your record."
Ms Kiely described Lang's record as "extraordinary".
"In the last two years she has turned things around. Now she is a participating member of the community. She's done a remarkable job," Ms Kiely said.
Lang already had a lengthy record and faced the charges of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period - second or more offence, special category driver drive with special range PCA - first offence, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, use uninsured motor vehicle on road, driver not wear seatbelt properly adjusted/fastened, smoke in motor vehicle with person under 16 years present, drive with =4 years old in the front row of a vehicle, driver with =6 years old not restrained as prescribed and use Class A vehicle number plate not correctly fixed.
According to Lang she had two drinks and wasn't planning on driving.
Land said her son had left the vehicle and she was moving it so it would be out of the way.
"I know I stuffed up," she said. "I thought I was f*#ked this time."
Magistrate Kiely said she wanted to show lenience as Lang had done so much to get her life on track.
"I feel as though it would not be in the name of justice to throw the book at you again," Magistrate Kiely said.
"(But) I have no alternative, your record is so bad."
Mr Pinkerton, for the prosecution, said he believed that given Lang's record, the matter did in fact cross the threshold.
Magistrate Kiely said Lang was only going a very short distance and was only caught as police were patrolling the area.
Lang was convicted on all charges, was handed a disqualification from driving for six months, an Intensive Corrections Order with supervision for nine months and a $440 fine for drive motor vehicle during disqualification period - second or more offence, special category driver drive with special range PCA - first offence and given Section 10(A) for the the remainder of the charges.
Section 10(a) gives the court power to deal with 'guilty' persons by dismissing' the charge/s completely.
Lang thanked the Magistrate for her consideration.
"My only consolation is that if you do stuff up, I won't be here to see it, I'll be back in Sydney," Magistrate Kiely said.
Ms Kiely will transfer back to Sydney from the Cootamundra Court Circuit at the end of 2022.
