A big welcome back for Young's National Cherry Festival

Welcome to the National Cherry Festival!
Young's much-loved festival is back after an absence due to COVID, and 2022 promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Imagine pie eating competitions, whip cracking demonstrations, fireworks, live music, poetry, art exhibitions, rides, and the traditional street parade- there is all of this and so much more.
Find out exactly what is happening when and where with our handy National Cherry Festival special publication. Click here to find out more.
