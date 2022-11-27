Saturday was a single stableford at the Young Golf Club sponsored by Mat Brown.
The winner was Ron Thompson with 41 points.
Runner up was Laurie Brown with 41 points on a countback from Todd Shipton.
The Terry Brothers Carpet Court Secret Birdie hole was the 5th hole and was won by Peter Kirkwood.
The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Greg Nolan with 401 cm and the 17th was won by Brian Norman with 209 cm.
The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Beau Elsley. The Vinnies Pizza Award was won by Sid Honeyman. Balls went down to 35 points and there were 46 players.
The final of the Handiskins was played on Saturday.
The big winners on the day were Simon Murray- $600 and Steve Dewar with $500. Gary Anderson won $80 and Steve Connelly received $20.
On Sunday the Mens Foursomes Championships were conducted. The 2022 scratch champions are Matt McKnight and Andrew Sabidussi with a score of 111. The scratch runners up were Bill Oliver and Ian Page with a score of 112.
The handicap winners were Mick Ashton and Cameron Jones with 102.25 nett and the runners up were Beau Elsley and Simon Murray with 107.25 nett.
Next Saturday, December 3 is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Monthly Medals.
Saturday, November 10 is a 4 Ball Twister sponsored by Patrick FitzGerald and Keith Duran.
Keep Sunday, December 11 available for the 2022 Cherry Festival Cup Two Person Ambrose with funds raised going to support Men's Prostate Cancer.
The Wednesday Medley was won by Larry Marks with 39 points and he won 8 balls.
Terry Perrin was runner-up with 38 points on a countback from Spade McCormick.
There were 44 players and balls went down to 32 points on a countback.
The Friday Medley was not played and will return next week.
The Social Club played a 14 hole event which was won by Peter Sykes with 55 nett.
Second was Ron Flynn with 56 nett from third placed Paul Levett with 57 nett. There were 14 players.
The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley and the Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole were not played due to the Men's Foursomes Championships.
Next week the jackpot is $30.
This week's round of the Young Tyrepower Business House competition was won by Peter Arabin Constructions.
Second was Sportspower and third was YTP Black'ards.
After seven rounds Tester Porter Services lead with 54 points from Hennessy Hackers on 45 points and Hilltops Heros on 44 points.
The full competition table is available on the Golf Club website or on the Facebook page.
