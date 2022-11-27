Variety concert opens 2022 Cherry Festival

The Young Witness

Concert one of the first events at 2022 Young Cherry Festival

By Newsroom
Updated November 28 2022 - 10:30am, first published 10:26am
One of the first events on the 2022 National Cherry Festival calendar is a free concert at Young Library on Friday, December 2 at 12.30pm.

