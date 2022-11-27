Variety concert opens 2022 Cherry Festival

One of the first events on the 2022 National Cherry Festival calendar is a free concert at Young Library on Friday, December 2 at 12.30pm.
Young's harvest festival starts on Friday and will also be celebrated throughout Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.
The Cherry Festival Variety Concert will feature accomplished local performers - including reigning Cherry Queen Trudi Summerfield -and is open to everyone to attend.
The event will take a similar informal format to the library's former weekly concert series, Take 5.
Among the Cherry Festival Concert lineup are seasoned musicians and poetry presenters who will offer a wide range of entertainment.
A variety of musical styles from traditional to folk, jazz and pop is on the program and Aussie bush yarns will also feature.
Artists include Jim Lamb, Vicki Walsh, Liz Whitechurch, Emily Brooker and many more, as well as some senior students from the Young Regional School of Music.
There will be renditions using voice, keyboard, flute and guitar.
Those planning to attend are invited to book at the library, phone 6384 4240 or email younglibrary@hilltops.nsw.gov.au
Walk-ins are also welcome.
