Hilltops Council will soon start receiving funds totalling $943,321.42 for urgent pothole repairs, under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the money was going straight into the bank account of Hilltops Council to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead," Ms Cooke said.
"This is on top of the ongoing investment in a stronger road network through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is backing in our councils with this dedicated pothole repair funding which is the first of its kind in NSW."
Hilltops Council Mayor, Cr Margaret Roles, whose area has been hit by floods and severe weather several times this year, welcomed the extra money announced under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
"We have 2739 kilometres of local and regional roads to manage across the Hilltops area. Every dollar counts towards ensuring they are repaired as quickly as possible," Cr Roles said.
"As Mayor of Hilltops I welcome the funding, and thank the State Government for making it available.
"It will help us repair and maintain our road network. I'm sure all the residents of Hilltops will appreciate the funding as well."
