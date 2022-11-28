The Young Witness

Bob Green wins Cherry Festival photography award

By Narelle Howard
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:32am
On Sunday, November 27, the opening for the Cherry Festival Photographic Exhibition was held at the Young Services Club.

