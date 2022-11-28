On Sunday, November 27, the opening for the Cherry Festival Photographic Exhibition was held at the Young Services Club.
Young Camera Club would like to thank Martin Lang, for being our judge and for presenting the awards at the opening.
Congratulations to Bob Green, from Nowra, who won the Will Sibley Memorial Award for Champion Print, with his photograph titled 'Bombo Quarry.'
Congratulations also go to Ronald Jarvis, from Young.
He won the Helen Berridge Memorial Award for the Junior Champion Print, with his photograph titled 'Mountain Stream.'
This was the first year for the John van Rijswijk Encouragement Award, which is awarded to a junior entrant.
Liam Howard is to be congratulated on receiving this award for his photograph titled 'Gathering.'
Well done to those who were awarded First, Second, Highly Commended and Commended over 12 categories.
Thank you to all the photographers who entered, with entries from Young and surrounding areas, Sydney, Nowra, across the state, the ACT and overseas.
The exhibition will be open at the Young Services Club until Sunday, December 4, opening 10am to 4pm daily, except for Sunday, December 4, 10am to 2pm.
There is the opportunity to choose your favourite photo, which is tallied for The People's Choice Award.
So come along and enjoy the 277 photos on display.
This exhibition would not be possible without the support of our sponsors.
Thank you to our sponsors and to all who have helped to make this exhibition possible.
