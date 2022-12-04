Several local organisations have benefitted from the distribution of funds raised through the sale of artworks by local artist, the late Cally Malvicino.
Mrs Malvicino passed away in April and proceeds from the exhibition and sale of her artworks in June have been distributed this week in Cally's memory by her husband Aldo.
Cheques were presented by Mr Malvicino to the Young District Hospital Oncology Unit, Can Assist Young and the Mercy Care Centre Young last week.
Cally Malvicino was a well-known member of the Young Society of Artists and they helped organise the exhibition and sale of her works in June.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
