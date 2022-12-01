Group Nine's best young players are revelling in the opportunity to expand their skills thanks to a new academy program run by Canberra Raiders.
An extension to the club's existing development squads, the program is being run in Wagga, Griffith, Narooma, and Canberra for players aged 14.
Players were selected based on their performance during the 2022 representative season.
Tim Wykes said the club knows its talent pool is withing regional NSW, and this program gives boys a chance to experience high-level coaching at a younger age.
Training is held once a week and players are taken through proper warm up procedures, skill development drills, and practice games.
"It's coming from the top down, its coming from the NRL level, so while you might have personal preference of what club you support, at the end of the day you can't dispute the knowledge of Ricky Stuart, Michael Maguire, it doesn't matter what colours they wear," Wykes said.
Now three weeks into the program, Wykes said the boys are starting to gel together well.
Receiving their uniforms for the first time on Monday night, Wykes said it was great to see the pride the boys had in putting on the gear for the first time.
While the academy sessions are to be taken seriously, an emphasis has been placed on the players still being children, not professional players.
"We don't want to say to them, 'rugby league or nothing', sometimes we pigeonhole a kid, it could work for some kids but what happens if it doesn't work. What's their plan B?" Wykes said.
"Then they question their self worth because all this long they had this one vision I'm going to be a rugby league player and then it doesn't work out, at the end of the day, we want these young guys to be, yeah, good footballers, but balanced young men."
Wykes said the club is hopeful the program will help boost the level of competition at local levels also, with the players returning to their home clubs as leaders.
Coaching sessions are run by elite pathways coach Chris Hutchison, to help prepare players for the move into elite teams.
Also benefiting from the local program are players in the older Raiders development squads. Wykes said being able to train once a week in Wagga makes the development squads more accessible, eliminating one of the three weekly trips to Canberra required for training.
Supporting grass-roots coaches is also an important part of the program, with Wykes encouraging local coaches to attend.
"We've also made sure it's an open session for any coach who wants to come along and learn," he said.
The regional academy program further develops the Raiders long-time relationship with Wagga.
The club has played games in Wagga since 2019, with the exception of the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
Canberra Raiders will play NRL new-comers Dolphins in their annual Wagga game at Equex Centre on April, 29 during round nine of the 2023 NRL season.
Canberra Raiders Academy Group Nine athletes
Jye Parker, Xavier Williams-Byer, Jude Cattle, Tyler Jordan, Xavier Kingwill, Diezel Watson, Kai Stanmore, Lucas Roberts, Josh Harris, Archie Wheaton, Ben Piffero, Nate Brookman, Gus Smart, Harry Boxsell, Caius Mescia, Max Beaven, Braith Winner, Isaac Pratt, Alex Brown.
