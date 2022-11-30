It's coming together for Lego

Build it and they will come...
That's what Lego enthusiasts are hoping for when they take part in the 2022 Young Cherry Festival.
Lego masters from Young and surround will gather at the Young Baptist Church for an expo of their work on Saturday, December 3.
From 9am until 5pm their works will be on display, with funds raised from admission going towards Young Crisis Accommodation.
Lego enthusiasts have spent months putting together their best Star Wars and Lord of the Rings masterpieces for the expo which also encompasses themes of City Friends, Technical and Classic Space.
Competitions and prizes will be presented.
Entry is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 15. Children under 3 and free.
A sausage sizzle will operate throughout the day.
