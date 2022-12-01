Why is leadership important in the healthcare sector?

Degrees like the Master of Healthcare exist, to provide graduates with the strong leadership skills and knowledge they need to thrive in medical institutions. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

There are a lot of moving parts that go into creating a cohesive healthcare system. From healthcare administrators ensuring that all information is accessible and accounted for throughout various medical systems to the manufacturers and engineers in charge of providing essential equipment, many different areas must be meticulously managed.

For many of us who have been through the healthcare system, we have seen first-hand what happens when some of these systems start to falter, even in small ways. In short, a lot can go wrong, and when the outcome impacts the health and comfort of people in difficult situations, these issues must be alleviated wherever possible.



This is why degrees like the Master of Healthcare exist, to provide graduates with the strong leadership skills and knowledge they need to thrive in medical institutions.

So, let's take a closer look at leadership in healthcare and try to understand why it is such an essential part of the medical system.

What is leadership in healthcare?

As you might imagine, leadership is quite a nebulous term when discussing healthcare. It can mean an array of different things depending on the situation and institution, and those looking to thrive in healthcare leadership roles will need to understand the environment they're looking to enter. A person may specialise in the public or private sector, for example, or they may specifically want to work within community care.

Whatever your speciality may be, the role of a leader in healthcare is the same, and that is to take charge of improving and bettering the experience of those within the healthcare system whilst promoting the career growth and education of employees and staff within the field. A true leader is one that is dedicated to solving issues that naturally arise within their particular field, and that means staying up-to-date with any and all changes, as well as listening to those around you to understand their needs.

Why is leadership an essential part of healthcare?

As we've discussed, leadership is invaluable when it comes to the provision of healthcare. With each moving part, including staff, contractors, maintenance workers, and patients, all requiring their own care and the meeting of their own unique needs, ensuring that you are creating an environment in which this is possible is essential to success.



Therefore, when decisions on changes and solutions to issues need to be made, the true value of leadership comes into play.

As a leader, it is your job to:

Oversee the progress of those you are managing.

Facilitate required changes, including communication between different faculties and levels of management.

Listen to staff and ensure that factors that may lead to unhealthy or untenable working conditions are alleviated and resolved as quickly as possible.

Ensure that goals and KPIs are hit on as consistent and timely a schedule as the situation allows.

In some cases, the role of leadership may also require disciplinary skills. On occasion, someone within a leader's care may break the rules or act in ways that negatively impact their team, their patients, the business at large, or even themselves.



For times like this, the ability to speak with people, understand all sides of a situation and act appropriately in a way that is justified for the weight of the situation at hand is essential. Disciplinary action is not a punishment, it is meant to bestow a lesson, and it's important to remember that as anyone in a leadership position.

What makes a good leader in healthcare?

When we think of leadership, we may think back to a few classic personality traits that have become the defining traits of "leaders" as they are considered today. However, whilst traits such as confidence and personability are valuable, the idea that leadership traits are innate is not. Leadership is, in fact, something that can be learned over time, both through experience and through studying in relevant fields.

Leadership means focusing on efficiency, practicality, and innovation, ideas that can only come from having a strong understanding of your field and knowing the needs of those you are there to support. So, if you're aiming for a leadership role in healthcare, you will need three things:

A willingness to expand your understanding of your field over time.

A want to help and support those around you.

Strong foundational knowledge of the specifics that go into allowing your specific business to run.

These are the building blocks of a good leader and will provide you with the starting point someone needs to make the most out of their role.

~