The 2022 Cherry and Charity Queen crowned

The 2022 National Cherry Festival Cherry and Charity Queen have been crowned with Brianna Long taking out both titles.
After weeks of fundraising, interviews and appearances the winner was announced during the official opening on Saturday on the main stage at Anderson Park.
Both Brianna and Kim Evers worked hard raising money for their respected organisations with Trudi raising money for the Mercy Care Centre and Kim aiming to help the Young Riding for the Disabled.
Both have held various events and fundraisers in the lead up to the event, however it was Brianna who was crowned both the Cherry Queen and the Charity Queen for the 2022 event.
"Thank you to everyone for their support over this journey," Brianna said.
"Congratulations to Kim Evers as well you did an amazing job!
"Huge thank you to my family and friends for their support and help throughout this experience.
"This community is definitely a special one."
The 2021 Cherry Queen Trudi Summerfield presented Brianna with her crown on Saturday.
"A huge congratulations to both Brianna and Kim for an amazing effort," Trudi said.
"It is not an easy task being an entrant, you both should be proud of yourselves just for that. I hope you both learnt lots about our community, your charity and most importantly yourself."
Born and raised in Young, Brianna hopes to remain in the town, not only working at the Mercy Care Centre, but having just started her own business at home as well.
"I love baking and have recently started a small business selling homemade sugar cookies decorated for all occasions," Brianna said.
Both Brianna and Kim took part in the parade with the 2021 entrants and Queens also joining in after disruptions to last year's event due to the pandemic.
"Rach, Ash and I finally got to go in the parade after missing it last year," Trudi said.
"It was good to be back together again and share that experience with you both."
Brianna already performed her first duty as the Cherry Queen, helping to present the winners of the parade floats and attending the Big Breakfast Bash held by Donges Supa IGA on Sunday morning.
Locals are being encouraged to consider to run in the 2023 event with anyone wanting to know more information urged to contact the Young Visitor Information Centre.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
