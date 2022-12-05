Man accused of driving while more than four times legal limit

A man has been charged after he was caught allegedly driving while more than four times the legal alcohol limit at the weekend.
Police said officers were patrolling the streets of Young on Sunday night when they stopped a blue Hyundai Getz for a random breath test about 9.10pm.
He was arrested and taken to Young police station, where he underwent a breath analysis that police will allege returned a reading of 0.214.
The Tasmanian man was charged with high-range PCA and is due to appear before Young Local Court on Tuesday.
His licence was also suspended.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.