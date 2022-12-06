How to meld modernism & romanticism in your home design

When it comes to creating a home design, it feels like an especially personal job. Whilst you may see inspiration everywhere, there are only certain elements that would truly make your house feel like a home.



For many, it's two ever-popular design styles, romanticism and modernism. Whilst the two are quite different, they often overlap with additions being used from both to create a well-rounded, chic space for you to spend your days.



Modernist homes are typically more modern, with neutral tones or more muted shades like olive and navy. The space is filled with clean lines, and rich with different natural pieces such as wood, wool and leather.

Whereas a romantic style home is a lot softer. Filled with warm shades of terracotta, rose and burnt orange, the colour palette resembles that of a sunset.



The decor style hinges less on function, and more on creating a soft and intimate atmosphere, with over-the-top textiles like velvets and glistening silks being used. However, the two interior styles work remarkably well together.



We explore how to incorporate elements of both into your home to create a balanced and chic space.

Lighting

When it comes to establishing an interior style, lighting could not be more crucial, and this has never been truer than in the case of romanticism. The style hinges on a certain softness that can only be achieved with the addition of warm lighting.



Electric fireplaces are a phenomenal way to add that gentle light, whilst also incorporating an interior element that truly brings that gentle romanticism, and whilst a regular fireplace would require upkeep, this is low maintenance, making it an ideal design element to add to your home.



However, these are not the only pieces that will create that gentle glow. You can use other lighting additions to create a sense of romanticism, as well as modernism.

Romanticism as an interior style uses lots of soft golden or rosy light, so picking a larger floor lamp that can also double as a stand-alone decorative piece is a way to incorporate those golden tones into your space.



However, rather than opting for a romantic style, why not choose a modernist style? Modernism in interior design focuses on clean lines and a more neutral approach, so a classic brass floor lamp with a golden-toned bulb creates a really beautiful harmony.



Additionally, add soft and gentle lighting throughout your entire home, be it through bedside or desk-side lamps. Adding dimmers to your overhead lighting to minimise the harshness of the bulbs is also a functional, and simple way to create that desired defused softness.

Colour Palette

A place where romanticism and modernism intersect, is with elements of their colour palette. Whilst both have distinctive differences, with modernist interiors having deeper neutral hues like olive, black and navy, and romantic interiors incorporating warmer hues like pink, red and terracotta, both do in fact share buttery, light neutral tones like buttery creams and whites.



Even the contrasting tones can create a really lovely harmony, with the softer shades tempering the harshness of the deep neutrals, whilst that palette adds an edge to the rosier tones. If you're looking for a blank canvas that has the potential to incorporate both styles, opt for a rich cream tone.



This is softer and less harsh than white or ivory but still looks clean and minimal. Whether your home has more modernist aspects like clean lines, metal components and minimalist decor, or a more romantic feel with rosy-toned accessories, plush, or vintage furniture and glittery additions such as a chandelier or decorative lamp, doesn't mean you can't use colour to meld the two together.



Opt for a velvet couch, typically a more romantic style, in a deep olive or navy tone which is more modernist in the palette.



Or, create a paired back structure with modern elements, and then incorporate blush tones and touches of red through a feature wall or through a more romantic colourway choice for one of your light fixtures or little knick-knacks.

Furniture

Without a doubt, the simplest way to incorporate a specific design element into your home is through the furniture and interiors. Whilst the colour palette definitely creates a feeling, the furniture is what solidifies it.



Modernism and romanticism often go hand in hand, however, their respective furniture style is quite different, whilst modernism is all about sleek, pared back, and classic, sometimes with an emphasis on function. Romanticism is all about over-the-top, vibrance and exaggerated soft shapes that create a feeling of comfort and sensuality.



To create a harmonious feeling within your space, pick a focal point, like a bed or a couch, and opt for a specific style, like a large velvet, plush couch. And then, add elements that contrast around it, but still feel balanced, this will give you an eclectic yet vibrant feeling.

If you're still feeling lost, here's an example: a large romantic velvet couch in a jewel tone would be balanced nicely with minimalist black metal shelving and a crisp coffee table. But then bring the romanticism back with warm lighting and a gentle cream paint job.



This incorporates both modern and romantic pieces, without the home feeling overdone.

At the end of the day, your home has to feel comfortable for you. So, whether you're more of a leather and cotton person, bound in neutrals and navy, or, more of a silk and velvet type, with rich shades of red and warm rose to illuminate your rooms, as we discussed, through different decor aspects you can incorporate these elements to your heart's delight.

