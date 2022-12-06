With the return of the National Cherry Festival one of the town and visitors favourites also made a comeback with the Street Parade marching up Boorowa Street once again.
As in years gone by locals came together to either watch or take part in the Cherry Festival Parade with the overall winner as well as the 'Young at Heart' winner announced.
Following on from the huge parade on Saturday visitors to the Festival gathered in Anderson Park to find out who would take home the two prizes.
The Overall Winner was the Young and District Multicultural Association Inc who did a fabulous job decorating and presenting its float.
Coming in as the winner of the 'Young at Heart' category was the joint efforts of St Mary's Primary School and Hennessy Catholic College who were inspired by the Minions from the self-titled movies and Despicable Me.
Following on from the traditional school colours the education institutions decorated a bus to look like a Minion while students and staff marched in their yellow and blue outfits.
"Everyone had lots of fun and then were very excited to be awarded the 'Best Themed- Young at Heart' trophy," the schools said.
There were a lot of entrants in the parade with a lot of amazing floats to be considered in the competition, well done to both the YDMA and Hennessy and St Mary's.
Local businesses, community-based organisations, marching bands, schools, educational institutions, classic car clubs, religious organizations and social and hobby groups from Hilltops took part in the return of the parade.
