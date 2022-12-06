Dinner and dancing at most recent Lions Club meeting in Young

At the last dinner meeting for Lions, members where entertained by the very special Elite Dance Troupe, from Young.
Spokesperson/mother Sara Sullivan introduced the girls and shared with members their successes, including the NSW finals.
A trip to the Gold Coast followed, for the National finals in August.
The girls practice contemporary dance three times a week.
The girls entertained the Lions members with one of those dances, and it was very enjoyable.
Sara also thanked the Lions Club for sponsoring the girls which was a big help financially.
After the dance the girls where presented with a Certificate of Appreciation and was encouraged to stay in touch with further endeavours.
Publicity offcier - Lyn Freudenstein
