He only took up golf a year ago but Gordon Killick will be taking to the greens and fairways of Harden Country Club this Sunday to play from 5am to 5pm.
Gordon will be taking part in the Cancer Council's Longest Day fundraiser which means he will be playing 72 holes of golf or four rounds throughout the day.
"I've got a 5 o'clock tee off," Gordon said.
"Hopefully I'll be finished by 5pm. I'm hoping I can get through it in five hours."
Gordon feels very passionately about the cause after losing his mother to Leukemia.
"It's 47 years since my mother died of leukemia and it was about this time of the year," Gordon said.
"As you get older you start thinking about things."
Suffering from an auto-immune disease Gordon attends the Young Oncology Unit once a month for treatment and while there has seen the toll cancer has had on a number of locals who are battling the disease.
"I developed, four years ago, an auto-immune disorder and I have to go up to the Oncology Unit in Young once a month to have treatment, so I sit with a lot of cancer patients all the time," Gordon said.
"I talk to them, I hear their stories, hear about their families and the battles that their family have to go through.
"Originally I wanted to do something for the Oncology Unit in Young, but nothing sort of came up," he said.
"I got busy with trying to work and in between treatments I just never got around to it."
Gordon said that it was his brother that managed to get him on a golf course that changed not only his opinion on the sport but also fired something inside of him to make him sign up for The Longest Day.
"About eight months ago my brother invited me to play golf with him," Gordon said.
"I sort of thought, 'why would I want to do that?' and I went with him and just became addicted.
"The Longest Day came up and I thought I can help and do what I like doing as well."
With a handicap of 32.2 Gordon will be looking to improve his game through the four rounds.
At every available opportunity Gordon has been out on the fairways hitting the little white ball around as he prepares for Sunday.
"Every spare second I've got I'm playing golf," he said.
Gordon will also be leaving the area soon to join the rest of his family who moved to Darwin some years ago. Between work and his auto immune disease Gordon needed to stay locally, so for him, the fundraiser this weekend is his last hurrah.
"I couldn't get treatment in Darwin," he said.
"I've been sort of stuck here for four years so this is my last blast to do something to help people."
Gordy like to help people having also gone with the local crews to Ipswich to help with the flood relief.
"I like helping people," he said.
As for how everything is coming together for the weekend fundraiser?
"It's going good actually, I've nearly reached my goal of $1000 so that's incredible," Gordon said.
"It's been all sorted with the Harden Country Club, they've been very supportive.
"Christopher Longbottom who is the manager of the Club has been very supportive and I don't know what he's got up his sleeve on Sunday."
The official day for the Cancer Council event will be December 12, however, Gordon will be holding his a little earlier.
The support Gordon has received already has been overwhelming and as much as he appreciates and is grateful for all the support he has asked that people not approach him while he is playing his rounds and instead donate to the cause.
"This is the hardest thing," Gordon said.
"I've had so many people who wanted to come and do a round with me and all that sort of stuff.
"I've talked to people who have already done it and they said to get through the day just play yourself, head down and play."
Gordon feels torn over the decision, however, in the end it's the fundraising that is the most important thing, so he is determined to finish all of his rounds.
"Even though the support would be great but you just haven't got any time," he said.
"To be able to get through 72 holes in one day you've pretty much got to go it alone and be a bit selfish."
Gordon has allowed himself three hours per round.
"If I hit it any good, which is rare, a normal round would take about three hours," he said.
"And that's without delays and in there somewhere I'll have to have lunch and toilet breaks and all of that sort of stuff."
Gordon will be hitting off from the first tee of the Harden Country Club at 5am on Sunday morning.
Anyone wanting to donate is able to do so by jumping online and visiting his Cancer Council profile at https://www.longestday.org.au/fundraisers/gordonkillick.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
