The Young Witness

Gordon plays 72 holes for the Cancer Council's Longest Day at the Harden Country Club

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:41pm, first published 3:38pm
He only took up golf a year ago but Gordon Killick will be taking to the greens and fairways of Harden Country Club this Sunday to play from 5am to 5pm.

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

