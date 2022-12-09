A local equestrian has taken out the top prize for Fashions on the Field at the Show Horse Council of Australasia NSW Country Show Horse Championships.
Zara Hewson was awarded first place and champion Fashions on the Field for the 12 and Under 18 category on the weekend, doing one better than her second place at the NSW/ACT Thoroughbred Spring Fair last month.
Wearing the same dress and accessories as her previous Fashions on the Field competition, the only changes to her outfit and presentation was a new fascinator and presenting with Tahlia Wells' horse Asman with a different browband.
Competing at her first NSW Country Show Horse Championships, Fashions on the Field was an event that Zara was looking forward to, having enjoyed putting her outfit and accessories together with the help and guidance of Tracie Wells.
Zara's grandmother Jeanne Montgomery also played a huge role in ensuring that Zara would be ready for the event having coordinated with beautician Terrie Thompson from Cowra to make sure that Zara looked her best on the day.
With Zara leading a different horse at this event a new browband was quickly designed and made by Janell Clarke from Devine Equine Browbands in Queensland to go with the outfit and to ensure that it made the very handsome Asman look even more distinguished.
"It was a lot of fun," Zara said.
"After being in the saddle all day it was a bit different putting on a dress, heels and makeup, but I felt amazing and to have won with one of my favourite horses, Bigs (Asman), was very special."
Zara wanted to thank everyone that helped her get ready for the class.
"I want to thank Tracie for the dress and fascinator, Tahlia for letting me borrow Bigs and helping me do my hair, Mum and Meme (Jeanne Montgomery) for taking me and doing so much for me."
The class was judged on presentation, the outfit and how it complemented the horse.
Zara will now be focusing on her outfit for the 2023 show season.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
