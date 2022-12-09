The Young Witness

Zara wins Fashions in the Field at the NSW Show Horse Country Championships

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 3:44pm
A local equestrian has taken out the top prize for Fashions on the Field at the Show Horse Council of Australasia NSW Country Show Horse Championships.

