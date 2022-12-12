Community groups across the Hilltops region have secured funding of over $93,000 for four projects through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements and equipment to local facilities.
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area," Ms Cooke said.
The successful recipients include:
Young Child Care Centre has been successful in receiving $48,240 to undertake major plumbing repairs to their playground and soft fall area.
Young Community Arts Centre Land Manager has been successful in receiving $10,270 to undertake upgrades to their complex including smoke alarms and electricity supply.
Boys to the Bush have been successful in receiving $18,000 to purchase a mobile kitchen camp trailer to use on camps, school programs and community events at their newly established Community Hub in Young.
Harden Murrumburrah Historical Society have been successful in receiving $17,450 to undertake electrical works for the Museum for Military collection along with lighting for their display cabinets.
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
For more information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cpb.
