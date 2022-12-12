Emergency services have responded to two serious accidents in one day on roads south of Young.
One of the accidents occurred on Back Creek Road between Kingsvale and Harden while the second accident took place on the Olympic Highway between Young and Wombat.
Police are urging caution to local motorists and telling them to obey signage along the Olympic Highway as dashcam footage revealed to officers the cause of the accident on the Wombat Rd.
According to officers from the Young Police Station three vehicles were involved in the incident near a cherry orchard.
"On Saturday 10th December 2022 around 10.30am three vehicles were travelling northbound on the Olympic Highway," police said.
"Police will allege that vehicle two being driven by a 66-year-old from Yass was slowing to turn right into one of the Cherry Orchards.
"Vehicle three being driven by a 44-year-old from Sydney was travelling behind vehicle two has become distracted and not noticed vehicle two slowing.
"Driver three has applied the brakes heavily and veered into the southbound lanes."
According to police the driver of vehicle one was from Harden.
"Vehicle one being driven by a 46-year-old from Harden was travelling behind both these vehicles has not been about to stop and has collided with the rear of Vehicle two as it was turning right, this collision has pushed vehicle two into vehicle three which was now on the incorrect side of the road," police said.
Emergency services were called to the scene with the road closed in both directions as the incident was cleaned up.
"Attending police were able to recover dash cam footage from Vehicle two which clearly shows the events described," police said.
Police have said they have issued infringement notices over the accident.
"The drivers of vehicles one and three will be receiving infringement notices," they said.
Police are using the incident to warn motorists to follow the signage that has been placed out along the roadway with the cherry and tourist season picking up as well as roadworks being undertaken along the Young to Cootamundra road.
"Currently the Olympic Highway between Young and Wallendbeen has numerous warning signs advising drivers of slow moving traffic and vehicles entering and leaving the roadway," police said.
"Police ask drivers to take special care at this time of year on the Olympic Highway and at all times to be focused whilst driving."
The other accident that occurred on Saturday was in the early hours with the driver trapped in their vehicle for hours according to police.
"On Saturday the 10th December 2022 around 3.45am a small red hatchback was travelling south bound on Back Creek Road at Kingsvale," police said.
"The vehicle has left the road and collided with a large tree."
Police have said there was a number of hours between the accident occurring and the discovery of the vehicle.
"The vehicle was discovered several hours later where the driver was conscious but trapped in the vehicle," officers said.
Emergency services responded to the scene and once freed the driver was airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
"Emergency services attended and the driver was able to be removed," police said.
"The driver was conveyed by air ambulance to Canberra hospital where he was listed in a critical condition but stable."
Anyone who has any information in regards to the early morning accident are asked to contact Young Police Station on 6382 8199.
With the Christmas period approaching local police are encouraging motorists to stay safe on the road, to be sure to take a break every two hours while travelling, follow the road rules.
Police have said to drive to conditions, be sure that motorists are concentrating on the roadway and other road users to ensure the safety of everyone.
As reported two months ago police have seen an increase in drink driving incidents, they continue to plead with motorists to not take the risk to themselves or others and if they are going to drink to organise another way of getting home with either using taxi services, having a designated sober driver or using courtesy buses that are available.
According to the NRMA last year 54 people lost their lives in alcohol related crashes on NSW roads and 303 were injured. Almost 72 per cent of alcohol-related fatalities were on country roads.
