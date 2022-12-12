Following a fire at the Bendick Murrell Waste Management Facility, a temporary waste transfer station has been put in place.
This temporary waste transfer station is positioned next to the current landfill site, located at 77 Taylors Road, Bendick Murrell.
The temporary site currently has:
Please note that only general household waste and recyclable material can be deposited at this location. The following items cannot be disposed of: steel, concrete, building waste, and furniture.
This waste transfer station is only a temporary measure and the Bendick Murrell Waste Management Facility will be reopened once the site is deemed safe for use.
