The Young Witness

Hilltops Council has set up a temporary waste transfer station after a fire at the landfill site

Updated December 13 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following a fire at the Bendick Murrell Waste Management Facility, a temporary waste transfer station has been put in place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.