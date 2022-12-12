It has been a big year for the RAISE mentoring program in Young with students benefiting from the volunteers giving their time.
Raise is a not-for-profit organisation with funding sourced to run youth mentoring programs in schools across the country.
The local facilitator is social worker Kristin Morris who uses her experience and training in youth work and education in her position overseeing Young High School, Hennessy Catholic College and Cootamundra High School.
Originally when Kristin joined the organisation she was going to apply to be a mentor, however, the facilitator position opened up.
"I'm passionate about supporting our youth and their well-being," Kristin said.
"I was initially going to apply for a volunteer mentor role, when this became available."
Year 8 students at the schools are the target for RAISE with the program curriculum fitting best with the students.
"Our mentees are students that will be supported to develop skills to overcome challenges they are facing, feel safe and comfortable in their sessions and participate in a well-being program developed by mentees themselves," Kristin said.
"Mentors are people who are trusted adults, that can empower, listen and support our mentees.
"They are dedicated, committed, and want to give back to their community," she said.
Kristin is very grateful to the local schools for taking part in what she said was a very successful program this year.
"This year, we had three successful programs with some wonderful outcomes for our mentees and great feedback about the program," Kristin said.
"We are grateful to our schools, and our mentors, without them, there would not be programs!"
Kristin is encouraging locals to step up and take on a mentoring role.
"If this is something you think may be for you - head over to the Raise website for more information about becoming a Mentor," she said.
For more information visit www.raise.org.au.
