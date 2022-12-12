Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles has welcomed the announcement that the Council will begin receiving funds totaling just under $1 million for pot hole repairs.
The NSW Government has allocated $943,321.42 to Hilltops Council as part of its Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
After the unprecedented weather events over the past couple of months and the weather events still predicted to continue into February the funding has been welcomed by Council as its staff work overtime to maintain roadways.
According to Hilltops Council this funding was determined based on the length of Council's regional and local road network.
"We have 2739 kilometers of local and regional roads to manage across the Hilltops area," Mayor Roles said.
"Every dollar counts towards ensuring they are repaired as quickly as possible."
Council have said this funding will go towards extra costs and the workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
Mayor Roles has thanked the Government for the funding.
"As Mayor of Hilltops I welcome the funding, and I thank the State Government for making it available," she said.
"It will help us repair our road network. I'm sure all residents of Hilltops will appreciate the funding as well."
The Department of Transport said the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round provides funding to alleviate the considerable cost being incurred by councils to maintain their local and regional roads to an acceptable standard, improving everyday journeys for regional communities.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.