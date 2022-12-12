The Young Witness

Hilltops Council will begin receiving $943,21.42 as part of the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated December 13 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image Dept of Transport.

Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles has welcomed the announcement that the Council will begin receiving funds totaling just under $1 million for pot hole repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.