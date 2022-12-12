The Young Witness

Young Rural Fire Brigade host Santa and his friends to spread Christmas cheer around Young

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated December 13 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa and his elves were joined by Kliffy the Koala as they rode around town with the Young Rural Fire Brigade. Photo Young Rural Fire Brigade.

Christmas came early for locals over the weekend with a certain jolly man in a red suit driving around with his friends in a big red truck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.