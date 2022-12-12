Christmas came early for locals over the weekend with a certain jolly man in a red suit driving around with his friends in a big red truck.
The Young Rural Fire Brigade once again held its Santa run through town with Santa spreading Christmas cheer everywhere that he went.
This year the Young Rural Fire Brigade also allowed locals to track the trip to make sure that noone missed out on seeing Santa, his elf helper or NSW Rural Fire Service mascot Kliffy the Koala.
From all of the posts shared on Facebook it appears as though there were smiles all around with the Young Rural Fire Brigade applauded for organising the event and children grateful for getting to see Santa and Kliffy. Well done and thank you Young Rural Fire Brigade.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
