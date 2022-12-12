Boxing basics: How to get started in combat sports

One sport that can benefit your health and well-being is boxing. A combat sport, boxing training can be an exhilarating way to exercise. Picture from Shutterstock.

Life is all about striking the perfect balance. We can get so busy with hectic schedules, long days and chock-full weekends.



Finding time to balance work, family commitments, friendships, chores, life admin and exercise can be tricky. There are only so many hours in the day and so many days in the week.



However, you must try to find balance in life, particularly when it comes to exercising. Being unfit can be a quick ticket to health problems later in life, including increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke and other serious diseases.

But finding a suitable form of exercise is challenging. Some people enjoy running, and others do yoga. Others still prefer to hit the gym to lift weights or do some serious cardio.

So, strap on those boxing gloves and read on because this helpful article will cover the boxing basics, and you'll learn how to get started in combat sports.

Find a boxing gym

One way to get started with boxing is to find a nearby boxing gym. You can turn to trusty Google for this and pop in some search terms such as "boxing gym near me" or "boxing gym in [my suburb]", which should help you to narrow down a shortlist.

You can also ask friends and family if anyone has tried a boxing gym, as the right gym for you could be a while away.



Still, finding an inclusive and supportive training environment can be worth the travel.

Get some gear

The next step is to acquire some boxing gear. You'll want a pair of gloves, and you must ensure they fit snugly and tight without being too loose.



You will also want a few singlets and pairs of shorts to train in and some suitable shoes with a good grip that will support your footwork.

If you're keen on training at home and the boxing gym, you might want to invest in a punching bag that you can hang from your garage or outside.



You can also get ones that stand on a pole, which is a good idea if you can't hang one up for various reasons. A water bottle is also essential, as we'll explain below.

Work on your form

Many neophyte boxes think they must throw big, heavy punches to train correctly. This is a common mistake. If you're always swinging big, you will run out of energy quickly.



Boxing is an endurance sport in many ways, and often bouts can come down to who can withstand the most without running out of energy.

Instead, opt for light, but sharp and quick punches, that are more effective and will help conserve energy. When it comes time for a big punch, put your body behind the swing, resulting in a bigger hit.

Also, stick to short combos, to begin with. Two to three-punch combos are fine for a beginner, then as you gain confidence and strength, you can get up to four or five-punch combinations.

Stay hydrated

Boxing is a high-intensity combat sport that requires lots of energy and burns many calories. You will sweat a lot. It's essential to stay hydrated as you train.



Remember that water bottle we told you to invest in above? Well, you'll be using it a lot. Water is fine, but you can also mix up a sports drink that will work to replace lost electrolytes in your sweat.

Connect with the gym community

Your gym is a resource beyond just a place for you to train at. Chat with other gym goers, ask for pointers, connect with people and grow your boxing community.



Most people are happy to help an aspiring boxer and offer tips, advice, or a friendly chat.

Breathe, breathe, breathe

Try not to hold your breath when boxing. You should be exhaling with every punch.



Like other forms of exercise, such as weight training, a proper breathing technique for boxing is essential.



This will ensure you conserve energy for a complete workout. Correct breathing will mean you can handle body shots better if you're sparring.

That said, you can always call time out if you're breathless. Having a break and catching your breath is fine.

Look up

A common mistake is to look down when punching a bag or sparring. You need to look at where you're punching to ensure your hits land, so keep your head up.

A sparring summary

