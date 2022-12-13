2000 Murray Cod fingerlings released into Chinamans Dam | Photos

A number of locals already know how good the fishing can be at Chinaman's Dam and it is set to be even better in the future after this week.
On Tuesday Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke joined with Matt McLellan from the Narranderra Fisheries Center to release 2000 baby Murray Cod into the local waterway.
According to Matt the fish will become sexually mature within the next three years with the hopes they will continue to mate and breed and with a lifespan reaching up to 75-years and older there is hope that there will continue to be some great fishing at the local dam.
The fish were produced at the Department of Primary Industries Hatcheries at the Narrandera Fisheries Centre.
At the centre they produce Golden Perch, Murray Cod, Silver Perch and Trout Cod.
Sites are stocked by staff from the Department of Primary Industries based on extensive consultation with acclimatisation societies, fishing clubs and community groups.
The condition of the streams and impoundments, as well as genetic factors and the presence of threatened species, are taken into account prior to any stocking activities.
An environmental impact statement for freshwater fish stocking has been prepared and a management strategy developed to ensure that stocking in NSW is carried out under world's best practice.
The last time that Murray Cod fingerlings were released into Chinamans Dam was back in the 2015/16 recording year.
Chinamans Dam is also slated to receive 2000 Golden Perch fingerlings before the end of the 2022/23 recording period as well.
Most recently Matt said he had travelled to Murray Cod and Golden Perch fisheries and impoundments at Keppit, Copeton, Burrinjuck and Blowering dams.
Over the coming weeks and months stock will also be released at Lake Bethungra near Cootamundra, Lake Centenary at Temora, Lake Endevour at Parkes, Lake Forbes, Wyangla Dam and the Yass Main Weir and Railway Weirs.
