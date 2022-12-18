The Young Witness

No criminal conviction for Hilltops councillor

Updated December 19 2022 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
Young Local Court has granted an application from legal counsel to have charges against Hilltops Councillor Mathew Stadtmiller dealt with under Section 14 of the Mental Health Act.

