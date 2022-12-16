A first timer's guide to attending a World Cup

date 2022-12-16

The Men's World Cup is on now and the Women's is just around the corner (July to August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand).



Since this is the first time that Qatar is holding this famous event, there are many things worth knowing about the country and the tournament.

If you've never been to a World Cup match before, here are seven valuable pointers to keep in mind as a first-timer:

1. Buy Tickets Early

One thing you should do is buy tickets early.



Tickets for the FIFA Women's world cup will go on sale later this year, and it's expected that they will sell out quickly. The earlier you buy tickets, the better your chances of getting good seats at a reasonable price.

Check out the FIFA site regularly for updates on ticket sales and other relevant access information. Then, once they go on sale, ensure you get your order in as soon as possible.

2. Familiarise with the rules

Familiarising yourself with soccer rules will allow you to comprehend what is occurring on the field. Remember that you don't need to be an expert to enjoy watching the game better, but having a basic understanding of the rules and strategies will enhance your experience.

Even if you may know the rules by heart, there's still some information you should know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There were 32 teams in the tournament instead of 24. This means there were eight groups instead of six, with four teams playing each other once.

The top two teams from each group advanced to the next stage (round of 16). The remaining 24 teams were divided into four groups for the next round (quarterfinals).



Since then it's been a knockout format until we reach the final match at Al-Gharafa Stadium in Doha, where either France or Germany will take home their second World Cup trophy.

3. Pick your favorite team

As you follow the World Cup, you must pick a team.



This may seem obvious, but many factors go into making this choice. Some people support their favourite team because they were born or raised in that country.



On the other hand, others choose the team with their favourite player, while others select their team based on how well they think their team will do.

Suppose you are new to watching soccer and have never been to one of these events before; you should try out a few games first and see which team you like best. Typically, you can find out which team plays in which round by checking online schedule guides.

4. Prepare for long lines and crowds

The World Cup is a massive event for everyone involved, and there will be long lines and big crowds everywhere you go.



It would be silly not to expect waiting queues at restaurants and bars, airports, train stations and other transportation hubs where people travel to and from matches. Patrons should have also expected long lines at stadiums when it comes time for the kick-off.

Consequently, it helps to allot enough time to get through security checkpoints and into the seats before kick-off. Failing to do so might ruin your experience because you'll miss all the action as you wait in line.

5. Book your accommodations

Another thing that you must do when planning a trip to Qatar - including after the World Cup - is book your accommodation. The easiest way to do this is by signing up for an Airbnb, which provides affordable housing in the heart of Doha, Qatar's capital.

Whichever World Cup you attend, try to stay in one of the hotels near the stadium. This way, you won't have to walk far or take public transport if you want to watch a match. Aside from that, it'll also be easy to make your way back home at night after spending all day at the event.

6. Consider the laws

Qatar has strict laws regarding gender segregation and public decency, so respect them at all times - especially when you're out with friends or family members who are not dressed appropriately.



To ensure your journey is safe and enjoyable, ensure your passport is valid for six months after your return date from Qatar. Otherwise, you may encounter problems at border controls.

In addition, attendees needed to ensure they were aware of the dress code enforced at the stadium. Remember that many individuals have been turned away from these events because of non-compliance with the proper dress code standards.



For example, men should wear long trousers and shirts with sleeves, while women should wear loose-fitting clothing with no cleavage exposed, as well as knee-length or longer skirts or pants.

7. Bring earplugs

World Cup stadiums can be very loud. So, it would be best to bring your earplugs if you like to enjoy the game and converse with your friends afterwards.

Since they are widely available, there is no reason not to have them on hand during the World Cup. Thus, you can avoid the discomfort of ringing in the ears.

Key Takeaway

The right mindset is key to enjoying a game day, and it's also what will protect you from the most common mishaps at an international soccer match-like buying a ticket for the wrong seat or even standing at a lousy stadium.

