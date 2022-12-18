Crazy weather settles heading into the New Year

So far into December there has been 13.8mm of rain recorded with 12.8mm falling in the 24 hours up until 9am on December 12. A 57km/h westerly gust has so far been recorded as the strongest wind this month. A very unseasonable 1 degree is the lowest low so far this month which was on December 9 while the coldest day so far this summer has been the 18.8 degrees Celsius recorded on December 14. December 12 was the warmest morning so far this month with a balmy 14 degrees Celsius while the warmest day for the month to date has been 30.8 on December 5.