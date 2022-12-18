Crazy weather settles heading into the New Year

It has been a record breaking year for rainfall across not only the Hilltops, but the entire state, with Young setting two new records for monthly rainfall.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology Young recorded 117mm for August and 158.8mm for October beating the previous records.
With the average yearly rainfall sitting at around 612.3mm Young Airport recorded up until the third week of December a total of 956mm, a whopping 343.7mm above the average.
It is still less than the 1099.2mm recorded for the year in 2010, however it isn't that far off.
So before we look forward into the new year, lets take a look back at the weather that was in 2022.
January there was 148mm recorded in the gauge with 55.8mm alone falling up to 9am on January 30. The strongest wind gust recorded for the month was an east/south easterly at 59km/h at 8.07am on January 20. The lowest minimum temp was 10.9 on January 1, the lowest maximum temp was 22.3 on January 7. The highest minimum temp was 20.1 on January 29 and the highest maximum temp was 34.9 degrees Celsius on January 2.
In February there was a total of 20.4mm recorded with 17.6mm falling in the 24 hours up until 9am on January 26. The highest wind reading for February was a south easterly gust coming in at 57km/h at 4.36pm on February 2. The lowest minimum temperature was 8 on February 9 and the lowest maximum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius on February 5. The highest minimum temperature was a mild 19 on February 25 while the hottest temperature for the month was 32.5 on February 20.
March had a much smaller amount in the rain gauge with only 11.6mm recorded, making it the driest month for the year. The highest rain in a single day was 9mm up until 9am on March 3. Another south easterly gust at 7.13am on March 7 was recorded at 56km/h as the highest wind speed for the month. The lowest minimum temp was 9.1 degrees Celsius on March 22, the lowest maximum was 23.4 on March 2. The highest minimum temp was 19.3 on March 8 while the hottest day for the month was 32.3 degrees Celsius on March 22.
There was 68.8mm of rainfall in April with 23.8mm recorded in the 24 hours up until 9am on April 30. A north/northwesterly gust coming in at 69km/h was the strongest wind recording for the month at 6.04pm on April 19. The lowest minimum temp was 3.2 degrees Celsius on April 4, while the coldest maximum temp for the month was 14.9 on April 9. The warmest minimum temp for April was 16.6 on April 27 while the hottest day for the month was 27.5 on April 11.
In May 28.6mm of rain was recorded with 27.8mm the most to fall in the period up until 9am on May 12. A 50km/h west/south westerly wind recorded a gust of 50km/h at 10.40am on May 31. The coldest of cold temps for the month was -1.8 degrees Celsius on May 19, while the coldest daily temp was 10.2 on May 30. The warmest low temp was 14.8 degrees Celsius on May 15 while the warmest day for the month was 22.1 on May 3.
Winter started with a below average rainfall with only 28.6mm recorded, 6.8mm the biggest one day rainfall recorded on June 6. A westerly gust at 1.27am on June 6 came in at 56km/h. Temperatures started to drop off as well with the lowest low of -3 degrees Celsius recorded for June 15 and the coldest daily temperature on June 8 at 8.8. The warmest minimum temperature was on June 17 with 8.2 degrees Celsius, almost matching the coldest daily temp while the maximum highest temperature for June this year was 17.7 degrees Celsius on June 20.
The coldest day of the year was recorded in July with a very chilly -6.1 degrees Celsius starting the day on July 15. The month also started off with 17.4mm of rain being recorded on July 1. The lowest maximum temperature for the month was 8.9 on July 1 while the highest minimum temp was on July 4 at 9.7 degrees Celsius. It started to become warmer towards the end of July with an unseasonably 18 degrees recorded on July 25. A south easterly wind gust was picked up at 56km/h at 12.45pm on July 5.
It was another wet start to a month with the first day of August recording 27.6mm contributing to the monthly total of 117mm. The coldest temp for the month was -3.1 on August 2, while the lowest maximum temp was 7.3 degrees Celsius on August 23. The warmest morning was on August 4 where the mercury sat at 11.4 degrees while the warmest day for the month was on August 3 with the temp hitting 19.8. A northerly wind gust was recorded at 3.25pm on August 4 at 57km/h.
The wet weather had well and truly returned by September with 110.2mm recorded for the month and 21.4mm in the rain gauge up until 9am on September 10. A north/north easterly wind brought a gust of 56km/h at 10.48am on August 8. The coldest temperature for the month was -0.8 degrees Celsius on September 5 while the lowest maximum temperature was 12.4 degrees on September 24.
October was another very wet month with a record breaking 158.8mm recorded for the month and 28.2mm recorded up until 9am on October 25. A north westerly gust was recorded at 10.57pm at 56km/h on October 31. The coldest temperature for the month was 0.1 degrees Celsius on October 10, while the coldest daily temperature was 12.9 on October 5. The warmest morning temp was 16.2 degrees Celsius on October 21 while the warmest day was on October 23 with 24.6 degrees Celsius.
November 145.4mm was recorded with 59.6mm of rain falling up until 9am on November 1. A 65km/h west/north westerly wind was the strongest gust recorded at 11.38pm also on November 1. The coldest temperature for the month was an unseasonably cool 1.9 degrees Celsius on November 4, while the coldest day time temperature was recorded on November 1 with the mercury only reaching 14.1. The warmest morning so far for the year was on November 13 with 17.6 degrees Celsius while the warmest day was November 26 with 27.3 degrees Celsius.
So far into December there has been 13.8mm of rain recorded with 12.8mm falling in the 24 hours up until 9am on December 12. A 57km/h westerly gust has so far been recorded as the strongest wind this month. A very unseasonable 1 degree is the lowest low so far this month which was on December 9 while the coldest day so far this summer has been the 18.8 degrees Celsius recorded on December 14. December 12 was the warmest morning so far this month with a balmy 14 degrees Celsius while the warmest day for the month to date has been 30.8 on December 5.
Looking forward into the new year, according to forecasters and climatologists from the Bureau of Meteorology it is unlikely there will be a return to the wetter than average conditions over the previous several months.
According to the data and forecast maps there is only a 50 to 75 per cent chance of 25mm of rain for the Hilltops in January, while there is only the same percentage of 100mm falling in the area between January and March.
Using the same forecast modelling it could swing either way that the region's temperatures will be either above or below average with a 50 per cent chance either way.
There is more of a chance of temperatures being below normal into the new year with a 40 per cent chance temperatures will be above average and the prediction that temperatures will drop by up to a degree from average for the first two weeks of January.
As for a rain prediction heading into Christmas and New Year? Well according to the Bureau there is a 75 per cent chance of 1 to 5mm in the final week of December.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
