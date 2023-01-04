When is the best time to sell Bitcoin?

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the oldest and most popular cryptocurrencies. Picture Shutterstock

It's safe to say that when you talk about crypto, the first thing that comes to mind is Bitcoin. Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the oldest and most popular cryptocurrencies. There are others, sure, but the sheer dominance of BTC in the trading and currency markets is undeniable.



And surely, you already have a few coins in your wallet, and you may want to do something about it to profit. And the number one way to do that is to sell them when the time is right.

The problem is, when is the actual correct time? To know, continue reading.

Sell with the guidance of the DCA strat

DCA, or dollar cost averaging, is a strategy that can allow you to optimise profit when buying and selling Bitcoin. The system is simple; you set a specific interval to buy the same amount of Bitcoin.

For example, you can decide to buy 0.005 every week regardless of how much the exchange rate is in Bitcoin AU chart sites. By doing this, you can average the cost of your investment and see if you're winning on your trade. The average price can determine the amount of money you have invested, making it easy to decide whether you will win or profit from a sale.

Suppose that the average you got was USD$100. If the exchange rate for BTC suddenly reaches USD$150 or $USD$200, you can sell your coins for a profit.

This simple strategy removes the decision fatigue you can experience when dealing with a highly volatile market.

Aside from making things simple, constantly buying regardless of price can lower the cost of your investment without spending a lot of time speculating.

Sell when you reach your investment goals

This is another simple way to determine the right time to sell. When investing in Bitcoin, you will set some parameters on when you will buy and sell. For example, you will only purchase Bitcoin when a 0.005 BTC is only around USD$100 or lower. And you will only sell if a 0.005 BTC is above USD$150.

You can indicate a lot of variables in your investment goal. For example, you can only set to sell 25 per cent of your total investment for profit when the exchange rate is favourable to you. The yield's low, but it's still profitable. You will also avoid regretting selling everything in one go once a better exchange rate happens or if the market takes off.

Trading Bitcoin is confusing for you

If you couldn't understand anything from the previous section or anything about Bitcoin, it might be better to give up early and sell. It's easy to get a few thousand bucks poorer with Bitcoin investing as it entails real risks that can be difficult for a complete newbie to mitigate.

Be honest with yourself. If you want to continue, you can just sell in the meantime or stop buying. Invest some of your time on how the market works, and read some Bitcoin for dummies guides.

You found a better investment option

Bitcoin is lucrative. But as stated earlier, it's risky. And there's always a chance that you will find another investment option that will suit you. And if you do, you can sell immediately and transfer the money to the new opportunity.

Don't let fear of missing out get to you. While there's a real chance that the Bitcoin market will suddenly spike in price, it's not worth the stress and anticipation. And that's especially true as the crypto market often wobbles.

Letting go of your Bitcoins is also good if you lose interest or faith in this cryptocurrency. It's common for investors to lose their passion for Bitcoin whenever they see a downward trend in their currency. You don't need to beat yourself up; you can always sell and find another investment instrument you can focus on.

You want to diversify

Putting your eggs in one basket is risky, mainly if it's crypto. In this situation, you may want to sell some of your coins and invest in other options. While you may want to transfer everything to a better investment option, not all people can find that better investment option.

So instead of risking all your money in one place, try investing in another cryptocurrency.

Conclusion

Those are the times when you need to sell your Bitcoins. The bottom line here is that you need to sell when you'll gain profit or when you want to reduce the risk you'll face when trading Bitcoins.