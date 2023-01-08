The Young Witness
Mariam Raad, repatriated wife of IS fighter, bailed after Griffith court hearing

By Finbar O'Mallon and Farid Farid
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:04am, first published January 9 2023 - 8:20am
Granted bail by a local court, Mariam Raad left Wagga courthouse yesterday in a khaki-coloured four-wheel-drive vehicle. Picture by Les Smith

A NSW woman who was repatriated to Australia from a Syrian refugee camp has been granted bail after being charged with entering and remaining in parts of Syria that were under Islamic State control.

