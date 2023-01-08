The Young Witness

ISIS bride expat Mariam Raad arrested in Young, charged over Syria entry

By Farid Farid
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:02am, first published January 9 2023 - 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ISIS bride expat arrested in Riverina, charged over Syria entry

Returned NSW woman Mariam Raad has been charged with entering and remaining in parts of Syria that were under the control of Islamic State terror group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.