The Young Witness

Police release CCTV as shearing supplies targeted in Young break and enter

Updated January 9 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:22pm
Police are calling for public help to identify those believed to be involved in the break and enter of a rural business in the Riverina's north last month where several shearing items were stolen.

